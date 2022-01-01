Brian Ocampo approaches America





Photo: COURTESY | @ brianocam.7

The history of Uruguayans in America could live a new chapter. According to reports from South America, Eagles they would go for Uruguayan free agent Brian Ocampo.

Until now, the player of the National Charrúa, would have his suitcases ready to make the trip from the Uruguayan country and reinforce the areas hardest hit in the creams, the bands.

Ocampo is considered a jewel of Uruguayan soccer. At 22 years old, he has vertical legs. At 1.72 meters, he takes advantage of his height to shake off opponents vertically and with a good shot.

La Joya, as he is known in his native country, dazzled everyone with his style in Uruguay, and has even already been called up by the national team. His debut with the celeste was on June 18, 2021. A few minutes were enough to see that it was different.

Ocampo has a good overflow and it would not be something to which Santiago Solari would say no. After the complication he had with injuries, America would seek to expand his bench so as not to suffer from the same in the semester that will close the football year and in which, as always, he is obliged to be champion.

The Uruguayan can play in both bands, which would benefit you and open space in case cream ends are not available.

Currently, América has Leonardo Suárez, Salvador Reyes, Mauro Lainez and Roger Martínez could be improvised on the outside, as with a more advanced Miguel Layún. It is there where Ocampo would be a solution to contribute cream in the offensive and leave the creation to Álvaro Fidalgo.

For now, the representative is expected to reach an agreement with the yellow And if it happens, he could travel next week in search of closing his signing with the rigorous physical tests.

