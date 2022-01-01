Cancer, Leo and Virgo: What awaits them in health, money and love for 2022; this says the TAROT

Mhoni Seer released the predictions for each sign, as far as Cancer, Leo Y Virgo He mentioned that it will be a very good 2022 for the people who are part of this segmentation.

That is why the astrology made known the lucky colors, the numbers that they should take into account and especially some predictions for this new 2022.

Cancer

For the first water sign he mentioned that it is ruled by the MoonHe is mystical, sensitive and sentimental, he announced that they are great teachers and social leaders, he announced that 2022 will be a changing year, one of the examples of reinvention is promotion at work.

The letter for this new year is that of the moon “Do not suffer anymore, it will be the year of strength and understand that you are made of more things apart from love, abundance will come to you.”

Orange

Magic number: 03

Leo

Mhoni Seer mentioned that those born under the sign of Leo are made to succeed, and that they will continue to grow in all possible ways. sport this year, go on a diet, reinvent yourself in work matters and not wait for others and train everything you want this year “, said the astrology.

Another thing he mentioned is that the madman’s letter, which is the one of the year and the letter of the force will be on Leo, this means that they should be more spiritual and more grateful with happiness.

“The letter from the madman It is to leave the vices that can hurt you and stagnate you in worldly life, so this year the sign of the leo is reinvented, ”he said, but also added that they will have a special power to make money.

White color

Magic number: 09

Virgo

Will be dominated by Jupiter, the largest and kindest planet, the cards of 2022 are that of the hermit and that of the sun, as Virgo is the pillar of the house, this year it is very likely that you will buy a property.

It is very important to be surrounded by good friends and a partner that is not forbidden. “Find a whole partner for you, who is one hundred percent with you,” he said. Mhoni.

Magic number: 20

Silver color

Keep reading

What are the most POWERFUL amulets to attract money? Complete list and how to activate them

New Years: Rituals to Attract Wealth and Abundance Home in 2022