Canelo Álvarez and Checo Pérez, the best Mexicans of 2021

The big two 2021 Mexican athletes, They were Saul Canelo Alvarez Y Sergio Checo Pérez . In a society invaded by football, the representatives of boxing and motorsports unified criteria, giving them a well-earned prominence, leaving aside football, which offered disappointments starring the Mexican team.

The Canelo He had a perfect year, in his three fights he won. In February he defeated the Turk Avni Yildirim, to retain the super middleweight title of CMB; in May he realized the English Billy joe sauders, to retain their titles and win the super middle of the OMB and in November it passed over the American Caleb Plant to add that of the FIB.

“Undoubtedly, Saul Alvarez is one of the great sports personalities this year, not only in Mexico but in the world. He unified the super middleweight championships, capturing all four belts. The higher you go, the higher you set your goals, ”he said. Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council. “In addition, his public life is an example, his altruism is a pride.”

A boxing legend, like Sugar ray leonard, noted from Canelo: “He’s one of my favorite fighters of all time. I’ve seen him since I was young, and right now he’s a pro, one of the best pound for pound. “

Sergio perez, team driver Red bull, had his best year in the Formula 1. With five podiums and adding 190 points, he finished in fourth place of the season, but was praised for all the help he gave to his teammate, Max verstappen, to win the title.

“Since his arrival at Red bull, expectations towards Czech they were high. He not only put the Mexico City upside down and then into the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez standing on the podium, he fulfilled his mission by propelling Verstappen to the championship ”, he commented Jorge Garcia Maldonado, auto specialist.

While Abraham Calderon, pilot of the NASCAR Series, I affirm that Perez it sparked interest in motorsports, “and that draws attention to Mexican talent. This helps the industry as such. Reach Red bull it was definitely the icing on the cake.