Carlos Prono reveals how he recommended Pedro Troglio at Olimpia and now proposes Ángel David Comizzo

2021-12-31

Carlos Prono He is not only considered one of the best goalkeepers that the Olympia in its history, but is considered an idol for many fans of the merengue club for his great passion for the institution. The Argentine goalkeeper left the ranks of the club, started his new career in the media, but his good relationship with managers remains so great that his voice continues to be “heard.” Prono is not a representative of footballers, or anything like that, but his passion for Olimpia led him to recommend Pedro Troglio, who gave great fruits in his passage through the merengue box and thus remembers how he promoted it. “I only knew Pedro by name, his career as a soccer player, but when Olimpia lost the tournament with Manolo Keosseian, I called a businessman and told him that we had to bring a coach for a drastic change, he gave me several names and among them Pedro Troglio ”. And he adds: “It was something instantaneous, this is the coach for Olimpia, I see how he lives the games, he will stand before the squad and they will see him with very important respect for his career. That was my point, then he contacted Troglio to see if he was interested, but yesand it was I who gave the name of Pedro Troglio and it has been a success ”. Prono makes it clear that his job was just to take the first steps with his friend and then the board was in charge of the economic negotiations. “My only thing was to recommend itThen came Osman (Madrid), the representative of Pedro Troglio and this boy Lucas Fabro who was recommended to Moreira and Espíndola ”. NOW HE TARGETS ÁNGEL DAVID COMIZZO

After a successful career at Olimpia, Pedro Troglio has decided to step aside and take on a new challenge with San Lorenzo de Almagro, so in his place several names sound to replace him. One of them is Ángel David Comizzo, a long-distance exporter and a technician who already knows the honeys of victory in his time as coach and is the one Carlos Prono considers ideal for Olimpia. “It seems to me that Olimpia at that time needed a coach with the characteristics of Troglio, one who would win beyond form and that was the profile. Today it seems to me that the team is sweet, winning and I think need a coach like Comizzo”. “He was multi-champion with River, He played in Mexico and champion, he was in the era of Troglio in 1990, a goalkeeper, and an important personality. His characteristic is different from Pedro’s. Comizzo likes possession more, playing with young and dynamic players like Troglio, but football is more elaborate than direct; that does not mean that it is better “ “Ángel David Comizzo without knowing him, but I think I have faced him in my time, we are contemporaries and when he played in River, I in Talleres de Córdoba and we will have crossed paths. Now I am doing the same as with Pedro Troglio, throwing away his name, but everything goes through the board of directors, which is the one that has the last word “ “It seems to me that he is the right technicianRecently he was champion with Universitarios de Perú, he is not a technician disconnected from football, he led them to the Libertadores. He is a technician who likes possession, he comes from River and the school is too much “ Prono recommended Troglio and does not believe he has influence on the decisions of the Olimpia board. “I don’t know, I am interested in Olimpia and at that moment I said that the team could not be so much tournament without winning anything and fortunately things turned out. I am not the owner of the truth, but it seems to me that now he can bet on the associated football that he showed against Real Spain “ WHAT CONTACT DID YOU HAVE WITH THE OLIMPIA BOARD OF DIRECTORS?

Carlos Prono is recognized for his outstanding participation in Olimpia, he is not a manager, but his voice in one way or another is heard to such a degree that telephone contact exists. “At some point I sent him a video before this happened, I’m not going to be humble and I sent Rafa Villeda and said:” I think I was not wrong “and now I sent him another message saying:” It seems to me that this is the technician and I sent him the curriculum“, But that’s where mine ends.” The courtesy of the president of Olimpia was immediate and he thanked Carlos Prono for again taking the cost of seeking the best for the institution. “I give the name and then they know who to contact, the financial part doesn’t interest me and I don’t want to have an impact ”. After his good eye in having recommended Pedro Troglio, the businessmen have looked for the merengue exporter to be the connection channel with the Olimpia board of directors. “Entrepreneurs are appearing from all sides. Yesterday a person called me and said: “I have this coach, I found out that you took Pedro Troglio, I would like to offer you this one,” then another from another country called me, but I am not a representative”. WILL THE DEPARTURE OF PEDRO TROGLIO GRIEVE OLYMPIA