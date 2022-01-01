Castelló reinforces social welfare policies by increasing the budget to 17.41 million

The Castelló City Council will reinforce social and inclusion policies for another year by allocating a total of 17.41 million euros in the budget of the Social Welfare, Dependency, Childhood and Cooperation area for next 2022, an item that involves increasing this year’s budget by 16.46%. The mayor of Castelló, Amparo Marco, recalled that this is a new increase, since already this year the budget of the area increased by 14%.

“Since 2015, this municipal government has been reinforcing an area of ​​special importance such as social welfare, not only increasing the items, but also giving a turn to social policies and for the inclusion of people in vulnerable situations”, has manifested. Marco has stressed that thanks to this commitment, they have been able to ensure the social policies that have been so necessary as a result of the health and social emergency of covid-19.

The mayor also highlighted that it will be the year of implementation and approval of the 1st Municipal Plan for Inclusion and Social Cohesion, the document that will guide and unite local public policies in favor of social inclusion. “It will be a tool that will define an action plan aimed at improving and expanding social inclusion and cohesion actions,” he pointed out.

The Councilor for Social Welfare, Dependency and Childhood, Mary Carmen Ribera, has placed emphasis on improving policies for the protection, care and accompaniment of the most vulnerable people and at risk of social exclusion. “Our actions are aimed at facilitating greater personal autonomy and guaranteeing the rights and basic services of the most vulnerable citizens,” he stated.

In this sense, the 2022 budget includes an item of 2.36 million euros for social emergency aid, the improvement of the autonomy of the elderly and for the energy poverty plan. 574,500 will also be earmarked for the management of the municipal shelter and subsidies will continue to entities that work in the care of different groups.

On the other hand, Ribera has highlighted that, for next year, policies aimed at childhood and adolescence will also be strengthened, with a budget increase of 34.12% and a global budget of almost 700,000 euros. In addition, it is expected to facilitate and increase the participation of children and adolescents in the Municipal Council for Children and Adolescents.

The budget proposal also includes a 16.65% reinforcement in Dependency and Disability Care, by allocating two million euros compared to 1.79 last year.

The 2022 budget has been approved by the Local Government Board and is expected to be approved in plenary session next January.