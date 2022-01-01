Celta de Vigo released a foreign place to register Orbelín Pineda

Orbelín Pineda will arrive in Spain in the first days of January, and will be able to be registered after Celta de Vigo released the foreign position for the Mexican soccer player

The future of Orbelin Pineda seems to be clearing up and will be able to join the Celta Vigo, after the Brazilian Tiago Galhardo will receive the Italian passport and will stop occupying a foreign position, a situation that opens the door for the incorporation of the former player of Blue Cross.

Orbelín Pineda may be registered as a reinforcement of Celta de Vigo. ESPN

For several months “El Maguito” has closed its incorporation to the Galician team, but the places abroad were a problem for its incorporation to the team and even the possibility of leaving on loan to another club was handled, while Celta Vigo he opened a space in his template; however, this situation will no longer be necessary.

Sources commented to ESPN that Pineda He would be arriving in Spanish territory in the first days of January to start working with his new colleagues, under the orders of Eduardo Coudet. The Argentine strategist knows well the qualities of Orbelín, after his time in Mexican soccer and is expected to take it into account to play the second half of the season in the Spanish league.

In case of closing the incorporation of Pineda to the Celta Vigo will be the second Mexican in the Galician squad, Néstor Araujo has been playing for the celestial for several seasons and will be of great help for the adaptation of “Orbe” to Spanish football and European life in general, taking into account that this will be the first experience of Orbelin outside of Mexican soccer.