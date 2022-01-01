Charles Hoskinson Says Venture Capital Funds Don’t Understand Cardano Has Community

In a recent YouTube video, Charles Hoskinson highlighted the rapid growth of the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem while clarifying concerns raised by other members of the crypto community over the past year..

“We live in a world where arbitrary groups of people become fact-checkers and decide what is legitimate,” Hoskinson said when discussing the government’s perception of cryptocurrencies. He noted that the vast majority of financial crimes are carried out with the US dollar or other fiat currencies..

According to Hoskinson, the growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem this year could be slower than in 2021:

“It’s hard to argue with the $ 2.5 trillion industry and imagine where that is going to go. I think we are just going to as an industry digest the consequences, for better or for worse, of getting so big so quickly.”

He also highlighted the need to change the “strange Silicon Valley mantra of moving fast and breaking things” regarding cryptocurrencies, which caused losses of $ 10.5 billion in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space in 2021. Emphasizing Cardano’s slow and methodical approach, Hoskinson said:

“That’s why venture capital funds don’t even really understand that Cardano has a community. They think it’s just me behind a microphone.”

Hoskinson also said that Cardano will gradually become a permanent open source project and compared it to the Linux operating system. Waiting move from a hierarchical structure to open source DApps developed by members of the Cardano community:

“They [los desarrolladores] they should also commit to putting at least one of their developers to contribute to the Cardano protocol. “

Long-term, Hoskinson envisions a faster completion of the Cardano roadmap through this “small commitment of resources”. He spoke to YouTubers, podcasters, and venture capital funds who have questioned Cardano’s growth saying “we are number one in GitHub commits”:

“If you are such an expert that you are going to weigh in on the quality of our comments then tell us which ones are wrong, which ones mean nothing and where on the roadmap we are failing dramatically.”

In a similar live YouTube session, Hoskinson spoke about the potential of DeFi, as well as Cardano’s small role within the industry..

According to him, developers and creators need to foster a more long-term vision:

“It is very difficult to do this type of engineering and to do it well, with the vision and foresight of the future. Unfortunately, many of the projects in this space will not stand the test of time. It is a fact that we will see a great extinction in the next five or ten years. “

