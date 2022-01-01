Check out the video of Luis Miguel’s son singing that has the networks stunned

As rarely, the actress Aracely Arambula He lowered his guard and decided to share a short, but impressive recording of his son Daniel, as he performs a song that made it more than clear that he inherited the talent of his dad, the famous singer Luis Miguel.

Through her social networks, the protagonist of “La Dueña” published a video in which her youngest son Daniel (13 years old) appears, sitting on his back on the edge of a pool, with a microphone singing “Can’t stop the feeling”, theme of Justin Timberlake.

Like all proud mothers, Aracely Arámbula could not help but express her love and admiration for her little boy’s talent with a “I love you” that is heard in the background of his story.

Despite the fact that the clip generated a stir thanks to the idea that the little boy would follow in his father’s footsteps and venture into the world of music, the 46-year-old famous has repeatedly made it clear that she has no plans for that to happen.

“I have to respect the decision they want to make because they are minors, and it does not depend on anyone else, it depends on me that I am his mother and my family, but they don’t want to be artists“, Arámbula commented a few months ago before the press.

On that occasion, Luis Miguel’s ex-wife also responded to questions about the reason why she prefers to keep the identity of her children “anonymous”, pointing out that in fact It has been at the request of his sons Miguel and Daniel that he has done it that way.

It may interest you:

Aracely Arámbula surprised by sharing images of her children on Instagram

With a giant bear, Derbez-style, Aracely Arámbula enjoys her Christmas decorations as a child

Luis Miguel’s brother publishes heartbreaking message about his mother with an unpublished photograph