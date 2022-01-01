Chippewas conquer the 88th edition of the Sun Bowl

El Paso – Nothing could ruin the return of the Sun Bowl, not the lack of a rival, not the incessant rain with the freezing weather, and the Central Michigan Chippewas took the 88th edition of the El Paso Sun Bowl by defeating 24-21 to the Washington State Cougars yesterday afternoon.

The defensive strength in the important moments was the difference in this game that was about to be canceled again after the Miami Hurricanes were absent, but Central Michigan saved and conquered this duel.

The Chippewas first hit to move the scoreboard with a 49-yard field goal from kicker Marshall Meeder with 6:51 left in the first quarter.

Central Michigan repeated the dose and increased its lead to 6-0 with another field goal from Meeder, who proved to have a prodigious right leg as he landed a 52-yard kick with 2:18 left of the first period.

But the Chippewas were still not satisfied with that difference in the first chapter of the game and on the return of the Cougars they caused a fumble that made effective with the first touchdown of the game, scored by Lew Nichols, and with the extra point those of Michigan already they were leading 13-0 with 57 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

A great return from catcher Kalil Pimpleton, starting from the 45-yard line, put Central Michigan in the red zone, 9 yards from scoring, and on the third down, tight end Joel Wilson received inside the promised zone to increase the lead before the halftime. The Chippewas went for the conversion this time and made it effective through Pimpleton and made it 21-0 with 1:48 left in the second period.

Already with Victor Galabis as quarterback, instead of the starter Jayden de Laura, Washington State finally managed to break zero with a touchdown from receiver Travell Harris with a 5-yard carry, with the extra point the score was 21-7 with 4: 02 to be played from the third chapter.

In the blink of an eye the Cougars discounted the score 21-14 and returned to the game. Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling caught a 5-yard pass from Gabalis in the promised zone for the capital’s second touchdown near the end of the third quarter.

Peace of mind for the Chippewas returned after Meeder’s third of the afternoon field goal of 43 yards to put it 24-14 with 9:11 left.

The Cougars added excitement to the game and came within three points of their rival with a score from wide receiver Lincoln Victor with 3:13 remaining.

The cats weren’t able to respond down the stretch and the Chippewas used up the last two minutes of the clock to conquer their first bowl in nine years.

This was the first Sun Bowl appearance for the Chippewas, who had their fourth bowl ever after failing their last five attempts.

For the Cougars it is the first loss in the Sun Bowl, after having won the 2001 and 2015 editions.