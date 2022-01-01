Christian Eriksen trains in the 3rd Swiss Division – VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

As long as there is life there is hope and that clings Christian eriksen, the Danish footballer who left one of the most chilling images of 2021 when he suffered a heart problem in the European Championship. Half a year after that shocking event, the player trains in Switzerland to be able to return to football with the team that wants to open doors for you.

With a contract terminated by Inter Milan because the Italian Olympic Committee refused to allow him to compete with an automatic defibrillator that was implanted to prevent future heart attacks, the midfielder now trains with the modest Chiasso of the Swiss Third Division.

Through social networks, a brief video of Eriksen training with the ball, making slight lateral movements and practicing first intention touches, seeking to regain the physical form that led him to be captain of Denmark in the last Euro.

Let us remember that just at the beginning of December, the Danish press reported that the footballer had trained for the first time after six months with the club Odense However, he has now adopted Switzerland as a place to move forward with his recovery.

Where could Christian Eriksen play?

Prevented from competing in Serie A because of the previously cited detail, it has been rumored that the Ajax, his former team and in which the Mexican Edson Álvarez currently plays, would be one of the most interested in adding the 29-year-old player, as well as some chances in the Premier League, where he also has experience with Tottenham.