Chronology of COVID-19 in the years 2020 and 2021

Since the first identified case of the disease caused by the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus in the Dominican Republic on March 1, 2020 at the tourist Italian, Claudio Pascualini, 62, who had arrived on the island shortly before without presenting symptoms, the nation has counted the death of 4,247 people due to the disease, while about 419,927 have been infected.

The year 2020

The first recorded case of local transmission was a 56-year-old woman named Oneida herrera in the village of Villa Riva Province Duarte who had traveled from Italy on February 26, 2020. Since then, dozens of deaths of public figures and citizens have occurred throughout the national territory.

The first death related to COVID-19 It was announced by the Ministry of Public Health on March 16, 2020, corresponding to a 47-year-old Dominican who had recently traveled from Spain. The renowned Dominican fashion designer Jenny Polanco also passed away on March 24, 2020, an event that shocked the country and sowed panic among the population.

On March 17, 2020, then-President Danilo Medina declared the country in a state of emergency and announced a series of measures such as the closure of the borders land, air and marine. In addition, all commercial activities were suspended, with the exception of supermarkets, grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies.

School classes were suspended until April 13 and public employees 60 years of age or older, as well as those with a pre-existing health complication, were ordered to stay home.

In nine months of pandemic From that 2020, the government extended the state of emergency and the prevailing curfew about eight times. From March to December 2020, authorities reported that 172,218 dominicans they had contracted the virus. This year 2,417 died for the COVID-19.

The year 2021

According to the balance of official data, the 2021 closed with 246,560 infections, 1,830 deaths and 276,237 recovered.

Last year Dominican Republic received in mid-February his first batch of vaccines against COVID-19, a cargo of 110 kilos on board an Iberia flight.

Since then, and until December 31, 2021, 6,938,596 people have received the first dose: 5,699,587 the second dose and 1,448,368 the third dose for a total of 14,086,551 vaccines.

Due to the strong incidence of the omicron variant, the year closed with a positive increase of 31.91% and the new threat of the disease continues to arouse concerns.

In the latest Public Health bulletin, 653, the country accumulates in 2020 and 2021 since the beginning of the pandemic 419,927 infections; 408,444 recovered and 2,159,511 of discarded cases.