Diario El País: The best Ecuadorian soccer team, player and coach 2021

In the traditional “América Responde” survey carried out year after year by the historic newspaper El País of Uruguay and its sports segment Ovación, the best of all the Conmebol and Concacaf countries were chosen, in the categories best team, best player and best technical director.

For Ecuador, the winners in their respective designations were: Independiente del Valle as the best team in 2021, the Argentine striker Jonatan Bauman as the best player of the year and the Ecuadorian Juan Carlos “Pechón” León as the best technical director of 2021.

At a general level, Palmeiras, Julián Álvarez and Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras coach) were chosen as the best of 2021 in their respective category of these awards.

