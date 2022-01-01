Does Lucero Mijares already have a boyfriend? Fans go crazy when they see her with a possible partner

The daughter of bright Star Y Manuel, Lucero mijares, has built a fan base in a short time thanks to his talent. Specifically, for his angelic voice with which he has stood out on his own account, and has even been compared to Angela Aguilar.

However, the 16-year-old has surprised her followers of social networks, since he has been seen next to a boy, who many point out that it is his boyfriend or at least suitor because both appear hugging in a very affectionate way. Do youLucero mijares do you already have your “beau”? We tell you what we know about the possible relationship of the young celebrity.

Although many have asked Lucero mijares who was that boy, the daughter of Manuel Y bright Star did not answer anything.

But now we know that the boy she appears with is called Emiliano Gatica, a tiktoker that has just under 10,000 followers on his Instagram.

It is in this social network where Lucero mijares She has built a strong and growing fanbase as she inherited the talent and charisma of her parents. An example of this is his very calm and pleasant personality.

Unfortunately, the young woman has many “haters” who do nothing more than harass her to make fun of her physical appearance and compare her all the time with her mother.

However, the young woman has not allowed these comments to make her feel bad, much less let them influence her daily life, because she knows what her value is as a person.

Regarding his relationship with KittySo far it is not known what kind of relationship the two have, but it is a fact that they get along quite well, since they appear in several videos together.

