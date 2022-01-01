Does Lucero Mijares already have a boyfriend? Fans go crazy when they see her with a possible partner

Admin 23 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 53 Views

The daughter of bright Star Y Manuel, Lucero mijares, has built a fan base in a short time thanks to his talent. Specifically, for his angelic voice with which he has stood out on his own account, and has even been compared to Angela Aguilar.

However, the 16-year-old has surprised her followers of social networks, since he has been seen next to a boy, who many point out that it is his boyfriend or at least suitor because both appear hugging in a very affectionate way. Do youLucero mijares do you already have your “beau”? We tell you what we know about the possible relationship of the young celebrity.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Adamari López without Toni Costa receives 2022 by kissing the most special person in her life

Written in CELEBRITIES the 1/1/2022 · 18:43 hs Adamari López said goodbye to 2021, a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved