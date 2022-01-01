‘Don’t go out alone’: shortages and violence, the end of the year for Cubans

Between a shortage that, among other hardships, has left thousands of Cuban families without pork meat during the end of the year and new year celebrations, violence rages in the Havana neighborhoods.

Assaults with knives and firearms, scams and robberies threaten ordinary Cubans on a daily basis. The high prices for food and other staples they force citizens to take to the streets with large sums of money, raising the risk of becoming the target of thieves.

“Those of us who buy in national currency have to walk with thousands of pesos on top because you have to go from store to store, from queue to queue, looking for what to take home, and more in these days of the end of the year. That makes you a perfect candidate to be mugged, both for the money and for your cell phone.“said Manuel Villares, who had his phone snatched while telling his wife that they had taken out whole chicken in a store in Central Havana.

“People are crazy, have no head to calculate the risks and become easy prey for robbers and pickpockets. In my time, those who wore gold or silver garments had to take care of themselves; today we all have cell phones, and at the slightest carelessness they drag you half a block or they stab you to snatch it from you“, lament.

“There are more businesses on the left than the state, and that puts you in risk of being scammed, or having to count money in secluded places, almost in front of thugs that haunt the streets these days. Y the Police… you know, they are mobilized behind ‘counterrevolutionary’ acts. The rest of us are at the mercy of crime, “added Villares.

Even inside homes or near places with strong military surveillance, Havanans are not safe from being violently assaulted.

At the beginning of this week, and a few blocks from the Central Committee, on Calle San Pedro between Ermita and Town Hall, Ivón Collazo’s home was the target of an assault and robbery with a firearm. While they were guarding the jewelry that they sell from the portal, an individual with a gun entered the home demanding cell phones and money.

“He did not even take care to hide his identity much. As he did not wear gloves, he left his fingerprints wherever he touched. He took little, because the money from the daily sale is not much. But imagine the enormous scare, having a gun pointed at you. The face. Despite the fact that we made a spoken portrait, with a description of at least two identifying tattoos, and that fingerprints were taken in two places, the assailant has not been found, “Collazo said.

Neighbors in the area are on alert and those who have garage sale businesses, such as René Aportela, have taken measures like never being alone In the local.

“Neither the police nor the cameras, here you have to take care of yourself“Aportela said.

In the interceptions of San Pedro and Ermita, a few meters from his home, there is usually a police officer on duty. Right on the corner of San Pedro and Boyeros there are two police surveillance cameras. One of them recorded, years ago, the moment when members of the Clandestine group threw blood on the bust of José Martí located there.

With an extensive criminal and prison history, El Poti agreed to comment on some details of the way the assaults are carried out. “People think they are fights” on the streets and in the light of day, he said.

“The most important thing is what they yell while they are attacking the chosen point, it almost always has to be something related to a jar stick or that you were looking at someone’s little sister,” he explained.

“People are paralyzed by these issues and Nobody gets involved, nor does he imagine that instead of a fight he is seeing an assault. It does not fail. Even if I tell you, you see it and you don’t react. Even the victim herself puts on a face of not understanding what is happening. There must be three, the two that intercept at the point and the one that guards the escape route. There phone and wallet go, as it is always to men already marked in advance“El Poti added.

“I cannot give more details because the most agile live on this. Do not go out alone and, if you do, do not trust or take cars, buses or taxis“, he concluded.

Pickpocketing is getting worse these weeks thanks to the worsening of urban transport. The private service is also not enough in a city where tens of thousands of people are looking for something to eat during the holidays.

“10,000 pesos they wrote to me while I was trying to get on an almendrón in the heart of Vedado. When I realized it, half an hour later, I realized that it was the woman with the child in her arms that was pushing me, along with the man who was her partner. In the end they didn’t get on, and that was what surprised me, pushing me so hard not to get into the car “, said Miriam Bermúdez.

The money was to buy the pork that he had already ordered, He said. “My husband almost killed me. It was our only money and that day he was on duty and could not accompany me. The transport is of horror and mystery, you can spend more than an hour and a half in a stop and the boatmen are not enough either. I thank God that they wrote to me and they did not assault me ​​with an awl like my sister-in-law, in Marianao, at 2:00 in the afternoon. The offender knows that people have a lot of money for year-end purchases, and the Police are after whoever shouts ‘Homeland and Life’. So this is for himself who can, but with a lot of violence“.