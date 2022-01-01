Drivers of “Hoy” close the year of mourning for this sad reason

About to receive 2022, the drivers of the program “Hoy”Are in mourning after the death of Armando Villanueva, the father of two of his companions, Arath de la Torre and Paty Villanueva, the same ones who announced the death through their social networks.

Through his Instagram, the driver uploaded a post remembering his stepfather. In one of the images, his father is seen and in the next the urn containing his ashes is observed, a photo that was taken at a mass in honor of the actor’s father.

“You left in peace daddy, you educated me, you hugged meYou gave me many tools to survive and above all a lot of love and not give up on anything. You left me two wonderful brothers and you always fought for the family. Fly high daddy, I’m going to miss you a lot, “wrote the actor along with the photographs of the recently deceased.

In the post, several celebrities expressed their condolences and sent a message of support to Arath de la Torre. “I’m so sorry, pretty friend. Much strength, I hug you tight“, wrote Andrea Legarreta.

Several celebrities offered their condolences to Arath de la Torre

Recall that the presenter’s parents, dOña Estela and Don Arath de la Torre, divorced when the driver was 6 years old, so that Arath of the Tower He was estranged from his biological father, Arath de la Torre Álvarez, as he related in an interview with Yordi Rosado. For what the father of Paty Villanueva, who leads the section of El Roll de Hoy, educated the presenter as if he were his son.