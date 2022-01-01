Dry law in Puerto Rico due to COVID-19

The governor of Puerto Rico,

Pedro Pierluisi, signed this Friday a new executive order that establishes the

Dry Law and the closure of shops from 12 midnight to 5 in the morning to stop the contagion of the COVID-19.

Executive Order 2021-086, which comes into force next Tuesday, January 4, also prohibits any mass activity of more than 250 people, either inside or outside of any facility.

According to the official statement, the measure will be in effect until Tuesday, January 18, 2022 and will apply to “all private operations that serve the public.”

This includes all commercial, professional, non-professional, consumer service, sales, financial, recreation or entertainment, and sports activities, among others.

The document details the exceptions of industries that may operate without time limits, such as those that do not serve the public, as well as gas stations, supermarkets and health services.

“The measures that we establish through this executive order seek to support the efforts of citizens to continue fighting against this virus,” said the governor.

Pierluisi added that these restrictions are “necessary” for the infections to decrease and for children and young people to be able to return to schools.

The chief executive appealed to both citizens and residents and visitors to the island to abide by health protocols such as the use of masks and physical distancing.

“Let us remain cautious during this holiday season and celebrate with caution, with a primary focus on protecting both ourselves and our loved ones,” he stressed.

The note announced that soon the governor will issue new mandates to require the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Pierluisi has signed several executive orders in recent weeks to tighten restrictions given the record numbers of infections in Puerto Rico.

According to the Department of Health, since yesterday there have been seven deaths due to COVID-19 and 6,480 infections, between confirmed cases with PCR test and probable cases detected with antigen test.

To date, there are 317 hospitalized adults, 39 of them in intensive care, and 86 pediatric, on the island, where the positivity rate exceeds 32% and the incidence stands at 298.