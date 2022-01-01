Dua Lipa conquers hearts from the sand

The singer of Albanian-Kosovar origin, Dua Lipa, is far away in music and is on the beach celebrating not only her singleness, but also the holidays. The British fell in love with everyone with her photos from the beach.

The singer-songwriter made headlines a week ago for ending her relationship with model Anwar Hadid. After two years of courtship and by mutual agreement, Dua Lipa and her ex-partner decided to take a break and are spending time apart. People close to both commented that the couple was in crisis and that they saw little of each other, which made it difficult to move forward with the relationship.

Fans of Dua Lipa In Argentina they were happy to learn the news that the singer who wrote “Love Again” will return to the country after her last visit in 2017. The 26-year-old artist announced a tour of Latin America and Argentina is included. The winner of two Grammys for Best Album and Album of the Year, will be presented on September 14 at the Hipódromo de Palermo.

Source: Instagram Dua Lipa

Tickets went on sale on December 13 and were sold out in a matter of hours. The prices ranged between 8,000 and 15,000 pesos. But, because the tickets were sold out quickly, from the organization, they added another date on September 14. The show is produced by DF Entertainment and Live Nation. He will also be performing in Santiago de Chile, Bogotá and Monterrey and where he will present the album “Future Nostalgia”.

Source: Instagram Dua Lipa

The Grammy winner for several days who is on a paradise island enjoying her vacations and celebrating not only Christmas but also New Years. Through her Instagram account, the beautiful singer published photos that turned on social networks. The last post, you can see her lying in the sand with a green top and orange pants. Then, the photos of the same publication look very sensual, with a message that said: “I’ll see you there 2022”. More than 2 million people liked the artist’s post.