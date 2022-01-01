Dua Lipa conquers hearts from the sand

The singer of Albanian-Kosovar origin, Dua Lipa, is far away in music and is on the beach celebrating not only her singleness, but also the holidays. The British fell in love with everyone with her photos from the beach.

The singer-songwriter made headlines a week ago for ending her relationship with model Anwar Hadid. After two years of courtship and by mutual agreement, Dua Lipa and her ex-partner decided to take a break and are spending time apart. People close to both commented that the couple was in crisis and that they saw little of each other, which made it difficult to move forward with the relationship.

