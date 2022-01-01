Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme: they reveal the reason for his hospitalization

Some days ago It became known that Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, was hospitalized. A photograph published by his wife Daisy Anahy worried his fans.

Through his Instagram stories, Daisy posted a photo of her husband lying in a hospital bed. In the publication he only limited himself to writing: “First of all, God, everything is fine”.

The reason for Eduin Caz’s hospitalization

After having the fans of Grupo Firme with the earring on their health status, the reason why Edui was hospitalized was finally revealed.

Through an official statement by Music VIP & Grupo Firme, it was announced that after several studies, Eduin has a hiatal hernia.

A laryngeal stroboscopy was performed to visualize vocal cords, finding suggestive data. Treatment was given and, as a medical indication, a gastric endoscopy was performed to rule out injury.”.

Likewise, it was confirmed that the vocalist of Grupo Firme is currently out of danger and in recovery.

On December 28, 2021, an image that was vitalized in social networks, leaving this procedure without any complications, exonerating the following findings: hiatal hernia with changes in the mucosa of the esophagus“Concluded the ad.

