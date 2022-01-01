Emelec has a replacement for Luca Sosa, it is Gustavo Damián Canto | National Championship | sports

New defender of the electrical team in 42 days of the Argentine tournament 2021, he did not play 11 dates due to injury; 2, was not summoned; and 2 was on the bench.

The Argentine defender Gustavo Damián Canto became Emelec’s third reinforcement for the 2022 season. The player comes to occupy the position left by the nationalized Luca Sosa, who has already been announced as a new hire for Barcelona SC.

Canto is the third official signing by the Bombillo; the first were the flyers Marcos Caicedo, who arrived from Guayaquil City, and Roberto Garcés, from Macará.

Yesterday afternoon, the millionaires confirmed the link on their social media accounts; and at night, Banfield, where the player was active, indicated that he had left the institution after terminating his contractual relationship.

➡️ In the last hours of today, the termination of Gustavo Canto’s contract was completed, by mutual agreement between the parties. The greatest of luck for the footballer in his new destination. pic.twitter.com/muhH2WL20O – Club A. Banfield (@CAB_oficial) December 31, 2021

According to his sports background, Canto can also develop on the left, has an advance with arrival in the rival area and signed with the electric for a year with the option to renew or purchase the pass, at the end of 2022.

The defender began his professional career in the sub-20 of the Sarmiento club in Argentina, in 2015, and from there he was promoted to Sarmiento’s first team, passing through Ferro, Patronato and Banfield.

His time abroad was in Mexico, defending Tijuana and Dorados de Sinaloa in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

In the last campaign with Banfield he only played 13 matches -of 25 possible- in the Argentine Professional League. In 10 he was a starter, in 3 he entered the exchange and in the rest he was not considered. (D)