Eric Adams is on the subway on his first day for mayor. He vows to end violence | Univision 41 New York WXTV

During his trip on the subway, the former police captain chatted with reporters and New Yorkers on the train and even called 911 to report a fight that he witnessed near the subway station. When calling 911, he identified himself to the operator at the end of the call as “Adams, Mayor Adams.”
The New York Post reported that a few minutes later, two squad cars stopped, but left within seconds without questioning the young men, who had stopped fighting and were getting into a vehicle.
Adams said police officers should have detained and questioned the men. He promised to use the incident as a “teaching moment” later Saturday, when he planned to speak to officers at Police Station 103, in Jamaica, Queens.
Chatting with Eric Adams, the candidate who hates rats and loves vegan pizza
Eric Adams vows to end violence
Hours later, the mayor gave his first press conference, in which he was outraged by the news that a police officer was hit by a bullet, while he was resting in his car near Police Station 25 this morning.
The officer, whose name has not been released, finished a night shift and was resting in his car on East 119th Street before starting his morning shift, but when he woke up around 6:15 a.m. he observed that his car window it had broken, and it had blood.
The officer was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with a head injury. Doctors say the bullet was “miraculously deflected”, either through the car window or the officer’s skull.
Speaking about this event, Adams said he is very concerned about the proliferation of weapons in New York City.
“I am here for the officer and his family and because there is a lot of uncertainty in the city, there are many things that are not clear, but if I am going to send a very clear message that this will not be a violent city”.
You may also like…
What are the main challenges that Eric Adams would face if he wins the mayor of New York?