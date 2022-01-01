Eric Adams is sworn in as mayor of New York in Times Square – Telemundo New York (47)

Eric Adams was sworn in as the next mayor of New York City in Times Square just after the ball fell on New Year’s Eve, a fitting venue as the city struggles to push through its pandemic recovery from the variant of COVID-19 most contagious so far.

As the confetti continued to float through Times Square, Adams recited his oath of office. He used his family’s Bible for the oath of office as the 110th mayor of New York City and becoming the second black man to hold the position.

The first was David Dinkins, who held the position between 1990 and 1993.

Members of his family were present to help celebrate. The Democrat did not comment or answer questions from reporters. He had previously appeared briefly on the main stage to claim that the city had the ability to bounce back.

“Even in the midst of COVID, in the midst of everything that we are going through, this is a country where hope and opportunity are always, always present,” he said early in the evening.

“It’s great when New York shows the whole country how we come back,” he said. “We show the whole world what we are made of. We are awesome. This is an amazing city and trust me, we are ready for a great comeback because this is New York. “

WHO IS ERIC ADAMS

Adams was a former New York City Police Captain and President of the Brooklyn Borough, and has a more moderate and business-focused stance than his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, but describes himself as a down-to-earth and forward-thinking mayor. that “will do things.”

This 61-year-old democratic politician of humble origin and vegan, also served as a state senator (2007-2013).

2022 comes with great challenges as NYC registers a record of hospitalizations.

WHAT ADAMS’S FIRST DAY AS MAYOR WILL LIKE

After being sworn in, Adams has a busy first day as mayor. He will appear live on “Dick Clark’s Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” when the New Years show comes to a close. After the sun rises on Saturday, Adams will take the subway to City Hall, where he will hold a cabinet meeting.

At noon, the Democrat will deliver his first speech as mayor to New Yorkers. Soon after, he will sign a series of executive orders.

In the afternoon, Adams will headline a list in the 103rd NYPD district with new Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Then you will conduct a question and answer session outdoors.

The Times Square choice may be unusual, but not unprecedented.

Michael Bloomberg was also sworn in in Times Square in the opening minutes of 2002, a very public setting after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The symbolic event was the first in Times Square.