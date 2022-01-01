Eric Adams rides the subway on his first day as mayor

New York’s new mayor, Eric Adams, rode the subway to city hall on his first day on the job, hours after he was sworn in at a ceremony in Times Square on Saturday as the nation’s largest city ushered in the new year.

On New Years Day, the former NYPD captain chatted with reporters and New Yorkers on the train and even called 911 to report a fight after witnessing two men fighting near the subway station. .

Adams, 61, faces the immense challenge of pulling the city out of the pandemic, taking office as the city is dealing with a record number of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

As the confetti continued to flow through Times Square, Adams recited his oath of office. Associate Justice Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix of the state Supreme Court appellate division took the oath from Adams as he placed one hand on a family Bible and the other held a photograph of his mother, Dorothy, who died in 2020.

He did not comment or take questions from reporters, but appeared on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest” shortly after he was sworn in.

He told Seacrest he had a few parties to attend but “would be up early in the morning, working for New York City.”

Hours later, Adams left his Brooklyn home to ride the subway to City Hall, accompanied by a crowd of reporters.

On the job for day one – let’s get at it New York City! @NYCMayor Adams commutes from Brooklyn to City Hall earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/XfpfbNKOEN – City of New York (@nycgov) January 1, 2022

While waiting for his train, Adams saw two men fighting on the sidewalk under the train platform, with a third man attempting to intervene.

The new mayor called 911 to report “an assault in progress.” The fight ended and two of the men left when two police patrol cars arrived. The officers spoke to the remaining man but stayed in his car, and Adams told reporters that he would have investigated further if he had been the officer at the scene.

On New Years Eve, shortly before he was sworn in, Adams appeared briefly on the Times Square main stage to affirm the city’s resilience.

“Even in the midst of COVID, in the midst of everything we are living through, this is a country where hope and opportunities are always, always present,” he said at the beginning of the night.

“It’s great that New York is showing the whole country how we recover,” he said. “We show everyone what we are made of. We are amazing. This is an amazing city and trust me, we are ready for a great comeback because this is New York.”

Adams, a former Brooklyn Borough President, has taken a more business-friendly and moderate stance than his predecessor, but describes himself as a down-to-earth and forward-thinking mayor who will “get things done.” He is the second black mayor of the city, after David Dinkins, who served from 1990 to 1993, and the 110th mayor of New York.

He held his first cabinet meeting on Saturday morning and was scheduled to deliver a speech at noon. On Saturday afternoon he was scheduled to visit a Queens police station where he was beaten up by police officers as a teenager.

Although he promises to be a man of action for mayor, Adams is at times an unconventional politician who is expected to put his own stamp on office.

Adams said this week that he plans to uphold many of outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio’s policies, including vaccination mandates that are among the strictest in the country.

Municipal city staff are required to get vaccinated, as is anyone who wants to dine indoors, see a show, work out in a gym, or attend a conference. But New York City has also recently required private sector employees to get vaccinated, the broader mandate of any state or large city and a policy Adams said it will uphold.

He has also pledged to keep schools open and prevent further closures in this city of 8.8 million people.

Even without a mandatory shutdown, the city is dealing with de facto closures due to widespread COVID-19 infections.

Several metro lines have been suspended because positive test results among public transport workers have left too few employees to run regular trains. Some shows have been canceled and restaurants and bars have been affected by the positive results of the workers.

Adams said he and his advisers are studying the possibility of expanding the vaccination mandate and plan to distribute face masks and rapid tests, as well as introduce a color-coded system that alerts New Yorkers to the current threat level.