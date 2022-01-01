Eric Adams takes over as Mayor of New York City

NEW YORK (AP) – Eric Adams took office as the new mayor of New York City early Saturday at a ceremony in Times Square shortly after the nation’s largest city ushered in the new year.

Adams, 61, faces the immense challenge of lifting the city out of the pandemic and takes office while recording a record number of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

With the confetti still flying over Times Square, Adams recited the oath of office. Judge Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix of the state Supreme Court appellate division swore in Adams, who placed one hand on a family bible and with the other held a picture of his mother, Dorothy, who died in 2020.

He did not comment or take questions from reporters, but was on the television show “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest” shortly after taking office. There he told that he had to attend some parties but that he would be “up early in the morning, working for New York City.”

Earlier, he had appeared briefly on the main stage to reaffirm the city’s resilience.

“Even in the midst of COVID, in the midst of everything we are going through, this is a country where hope and opportunities are always present,” he said earlier that night.

“It’s great that New York is showing the whole country how we recover,” he said. “We have shown the whole world what we are made of. We are awesome. This is an amazing city and trust me, we are ready for a great comeback because this is New York. “

Adams was a former New York City Police Captain and President of the Brooklyn Borough, and has a more moderate and business-focused stance than his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, but describes himself as a down-to-earth and forward-thinking mayor. that “will do things.” He is the city’s 110th alderman, and the second black after David Dinkins, who served between 1990 and 1993.

___

Associated Press journalist Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this report.