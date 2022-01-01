Erik Lira’s attitude that confirms that he is close to Cruz Azul

The attention of Stove Soccer that involves the Pumas of the UNAM, focuses on the versions that state that Erik Lira could leave the campus commanded by Andres Lillini in this winter market of the MX League, to join the cast of Juan Reynoso Guzman in Blue Cross Facing the Grita Mexico Closing Tournament 2022.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

It all started with a report from the international sports signal ESPN, in which he revealed the interest of the celestial ones about the young midfielder formed in Quarry. But that is not all. In the last hours, the aforementioned media added that there would already be an agreement between the high command of the National University Club and those of The Cement Machine, so the pass would be close to being confirmed.

In addition, Erik Lira had an attitude that is directed in the same sense as the transcended that link it with the transference from Pumas UNAM toward Blue Cross. It turns out that a fan approached the soccer player when he was inside his vehicle, to ask him to sign the shirt of the cement team. The fan took a photo of the firm and uploaded it to his social networks.

The sequence was amplified by the user of the Twitter platform of the communication medium W Deportes: “How do you see this dear heavenly friends? Erick Lira already signs t-shirts of the Blue Cross. Apparently the fan of Machine welcomes the arrival of the midfielder to the Noria“.

Pumas defeated Cruz Azul in the last game of 2021

While defining the pass of Erik Lira, the Pumas of the UNAM defeated 1 to 0 to Blue Cross on the property of Quarry, in what was, in the end, the last game of 2021. The goal for the cast auriazul in the friendly match, which, by the way, was divided into four 30-minute halves, was scored by the Argentine forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno.