Everton FC: Vitaliy Mykolenko officially announced the new signing of Rafa Beníutez for 2022 | Premier league

This first of January the first reinforcement of Everton in this winter market was made official. Up to Goodison Park the ‘heir’ of James Rodríguez and Yerry Mina’s new back partner.

Everton, led by Spanish Rafael Benítez, has been reinforced with the hiring of Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, until June 2026, after reaching an agreement with Dinamo Kiev, a club in which he has played in the last five seasons.

Mykolenko, 22, becomes the first signing of the ‘toffees’ in the January transfer window. The player has excelled in recent seasons with both Dinamo Kiev and the Ukraine national team. A starter with his national team on the left back, Mykolenko has scored twenty-one victories for his national team and was a key to Ukraine reaching the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.

Benítez’s team has paid Dinamo Kiev more than twenty million euros. “Signing for Everton is a big and important step in my life,” said Mykolenko, the Spanish strategist’s sixth signing with the team.

“I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where football was born and I think my game will adapt perfectly … I am 22 years old but I do not feel young. I have experience playing at European level and I hope to continue improving as a player, “added the Ukrainian footballer in statements made to the Liverpool entity.

“I am excited for the opportunity to play in front of the fans at Everton. I’ve seen the last few games at Goodison Park and they were amazing. They are wonderful fans and I have a great responsibility before them, “concluded the defender who will wear the number 19, a number that James Rodríguez used until recently.

Mykolenko arrives then to reinforce the left wing that for now only has Lucas Digne.