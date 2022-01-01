Fabio Vargas Matos “the people’s surgeon” dies in Barahona

Due to health problems, the former deputy of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), Dr. Fabio Vargas Matos, who the poor nicknamed “the surgeon of the people”, died this Friday in this city.

The death of the 60-year-old medical professional, which occurred at his residence, located in the Blanquizales sector, at the entrance to this town, has shocked his family and the poor people of this province, close relatives reported

“We gave him the nickname of the town surgeon, because he treated poor families well in the Jaime Sánchez hospitals in the Villa Central district and the Jaime Mota hospitals,” said community members Demetrio Santos and Jorge Peña Matos.

Diverse sectors mourn the death of this great medical professional and ask God to place his soul in a place of eternal peace and tranquility.

Other community members agreed that Fabio Vargas, even in the private clinics where he worked, helped poor patients with money to buy their medicines when there were no medical sample medicines in those centers.

“We regret that at the age of 60 this great person who always stood by the side of the poor, without taking into account their political militancy, has passed away.

As a result of the health failures, Vargas Matos was admitted to health centers in the city and in the United States, but finally death won the battle.

It was learned that the body of “the people’s surgeon” will be taken tomorrow Saturday at 8:00 AM to the cold room of the El Ángel funeral home, located on Anacaona street, in the central area of ​​this city.