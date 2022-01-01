First Colombian to officially play in the NBA

The COVID-19 It has been a worldwide disgrace and at the moment it is affecting the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). However, it’s nice to know that at least one good thing came out of it, and it’s the historic opportunity that was given to Jaime Echenique.

The 24-year-old center impressed Washington wizards on the Summer league where he played four games and scored 30 points, and thanks to this he earned a place in the team’s consideration, for which he was signed for the Wizards’ affiliate in the G-League: Capital Go-Go.

In this way Jaime was already living a dream and even Bolavip had a chance to talk to him about this. The story was achieved because this Thursday the Wizards, faced with the casualties due to the Coronavirus, signed Echenique to a 10-day contract With the exception that is given to teams by the current situation.

Jaime Echenique makes history for Colombia in the NBA

In this way, in the 110-93 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Wizards put Echenique on the floor with 3.04 minutes remaining, and he became the first Colombian to officially debut in the NBA.

After the dream fulfilled, in a press conference, the Barranquilla-born man tried to fall back on what he had achieved. “If I’m dreaming right now, please don’t wake me up”said the young man who has just made a whole nation happy.