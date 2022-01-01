For 169.95 euros, the AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation to isolate themselves from the world are a super gift from Kings

Of all the wireless Bluetooth headsets out there, the AirPods Pro They are one of the most popular for their features and full compatibility with Apple devices. They are discounted on eBay (free delivery in one day and payment by PayPal from a reputed seller) to 169.95 euros, in time to give away in Reyes.

Buy AirPods Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones





With a suggested retail price of € 279 at the time of its official launch in 2019, the AirPods Pro are smashed down to € 169.95 on eBay (100% positive feedback for the seller and more than 4,300 transactions. Accept payment by PayPal and delivery is done in one day), a great bargain that arrives on time if you want to give them away at Reyes.

Apple AirPods Pro 2019 Headphones A2083 A2084 White New

These AirPods Pro don’t have a MagSafe charging case but they do have wireless charging on Qi bases. They have a design with interchangeable silicone pads to provide maximum comfort and support to the user as well as for the function of active noise cancellation be efficient.

They have an autonomy of around 4.5 hours per charge (apart from the case) and with the H1 chip they are quickly paired with Apple devices. They are resistant to sweat and have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

