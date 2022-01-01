For looking more beautiful than the bride, they withdraw the invitation to a German model’s wedding

The beauty of the German model Alena Yildiz causes insecurities among her friends.

The curvy unveiled whate her friend withdrew her invitation to her wedding, because she looked too good with the dress that the bride herself chose for her.

It was on December 13 that the young woman published a video of TikTok, in which he announced that her friend uninvited her to the party.

In an interview for Insider, Yildiz made known that in Wedding, held at the beginning of December was going to be a bridesmaid along with five other women and that they were all going to wear extravagant dresses.

“All of our other friends wore extravagant dresses too, but she just had a problem with me,” said the german 21 years old.