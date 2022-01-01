For looking more beautiful than the bride, they withdraw the invitation to a German model’s wedding

Mexico City.
The beauty of the German model Alena Yildiz causes insecurities among her friends.
The curvy unveiled whate her friend withdrew her invitation to her wedding, because she looked too good with the dress that the bride herself chose for her.
It was on December 13 that the young woman published a video of TikTok, in which he announced that her friend uninvited her to the party.
In an interview for Insider, Yildiz made known that in Wedding, held at the beginning of December was going to be a bridesmaid along with five other women and that they were all going to wear extravagant dresses.
“All of our other friends wore extravagant dresses too, but she just had a problem with me,” said the german 21 years old.
“My friend took away my invitation to her wedding because she thought it would look too good for me. with the dress that she chose for me ”.
The garment cost 1,200 euros (28,000 Mexican pesos) and each maid of honor paid for her own outfit.
According to Alena, shortly before the wedding, sent a video to her friend showing her how she looked with the dress on, so the bride called him “and told me about his insecurities with my dress, which attracted too much attention.”
“He ended up uninviting me after the call. We fought because it made no sense to me, since she herself had chosen that dress. “
“It made me feel like I had no value to her as a friend.”
Alena yildiz also revealed that the girlfriend and now ex-friend called you after seeing your video on TikTok and they fought again, so the friendship could no longer be rescued.