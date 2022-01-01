Ford Mustang Mach-E turns into a taxi in New York. This is the first in a fleet of yellow models arriving in the coming months.

The American company Gravity Technologies premiered on the streets of New York the first Ford Mustang Mach-E which will function as a taxi. The rest of the fully electric yellow models will arrive in the coming months.

The new and advanced taxis will not only provide a service without polluting emissions, but will also offer a personalized experience, greater comfort and security technologies leaders in the sector.

Inside, the user will find a huge 22.0 inch screen with which you can adjust the air conditioning, take selfies, listen to music and watch videos. The artificial intelligence system located at the front, it will help the driver not to be distracted while behind the wheel.

Electric taxi: in detail

However, the rate per trip does not change with respect to the internal combustion alternatives. Because the sports car was chosen by the New York Taxi and Limousine Commission to reduce polluting emissions in the city.

In fact, once the trip is over, the model will be able to recharge your energy at a station located in Manhattan. On the other hand, the company will incorporate into the service at least 50 more taxis, among which will be found some Tesla Model Y.

Regarding the subject, Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity said “we have designed our fleet to have the smartest, safest and most sustainable taxi that has never been out on the street, something that any New Yorker or visitor would be delighted to stop ”.

Sandy García Tarazona.



