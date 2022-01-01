From Pumas, Erik Lira already signs Cruz Azul t-shirts

Cruz Azul still does not make it official, but the fans trust that the midfielder from Pumas, Erik Lira, it will become in cement reinforcement for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 TournamentTherefore, since the information came out, they have taken advantage of the opportunities to approach the youthful auriazul and show their support.

This is how he made it known W Sports through his social networks, where he published a photo in which he still appears feline soccer player leaving La Cantera in Ciudad Universitaria and a down in the hand giving it to its owner after having captured his autograph on a La Maquina t-shirt.

In this garment, which is also the one with which Cruz Azul celebrated the championship on May 30, 2021 from the field ofl Azteca Stadium, you can see the signatures of other celestial players, such as that of Julio Cesar Domínguez, But despite the fact that the board has not yet made the signing official, the clothing also already has the seal of Erik Lira.

And, it should be noted that according to information from ESPN, The Machine has already reached an agreement with the university team to acquire the token of Erik Lira, one of the great ‘jewels’ formed in its quarry and also national team of Gerardo Martino, so the 21-year-old soccer player would arrive at La Noria at any time to carry out the corresponding medical examinations and thus be able to capture his signature on the contract that binds him to the cement manufacturers for the next four years.