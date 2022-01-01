From virtual piggy banks to the YNAB method, the technological solutions that propose to help you save

January came, and with it, many affairs clerks around annual salary reviews. Or what is the same: that every child of a neighbor intends to start 2022 by charging what he thinks is worth (and more with the cold hand of inflation caressing our neck). Everyone will know, if I were the only key picker in this house capable of bringing together two subordinates without anacolutos, I would also ask my boss to take a portrait. It’s the market, my friend.

The point is that with or without a raise in salary, it is also time to plan the year and do numbers with our finances, and in times of uncertainty and the skyrocketing electricity bill, more than ever. In this spiral of good saving intentions there are some technological solutions that throw us a cable to fulfill them. Especially for those who live with a hole in their pocket and need outside help.

Here we list solutions both offered by the banks themselves — in addition to the fact that almost all already offer a certain level of self-grouped expense management — and by third parties.

ING’s ‘My Piggy Banks’

Released more than four years ago, ‘Mis Huchas’ are virtual pigs for ING clients. Allow segment the savings account into several piggy banks to which to allocate a saving cap and optionally a deadline in which to reach the desired amount for a specific purpose, such as buying a computer, changing the car or buying the PlayStation 5. The latter more related to the faith and perseverance that with the parné.

It is your ideal option if … You are from ING and you want a tool within your own bank, without having to distribute your money in different places, but to separate it only visually.

Not your ideal choice if … you need to keep the money saved out of reach of your checking account to make sure you won’t use it in a moment of weakness. Nor if what you are looking for is not so much segmentation of savings as formulas that help you understand how you spend your money to reduce spending.

BBVA’s ‘my day to day’

Somewhat limited, especially with regard to future movements, but equally useful for BBVA clients is this tool, which groups expenses into categories and subcategories, and allows set limits depending on the destination of the money. For example, to put a ceiling of 300 euros of spending on Christmas gifts, or 400 euros during the week in which we will be on vacation traveling.

It is your ideal option if … you are from BBVA and what you need the most is to set limits on your expenses in certain periods.

Not your ideal choice if … You already manage to contain the expense and what you need is to anticipate future expenses of a certain magnitude.

CaixaBank ‘My finances’

The CaixaBank app and website offer a kind of “Fintonic” -being a pioneer has enabled it to reach a certain level of metonymy- with a detailed analysis of financial expenditure and a platform to manage upcoming receipts and, well, have our entire economy, past and future, within our reach. Cornerstone of the attitude of those who save.

It is your ideal option if … You are from CaixaBank and you need to take a basic first step for your purpose of saving more.

Not your ideal choice if … You are not from CaixaBank, of course. Or if you have very controlled your finances and what you need is to plan future expenses separately.

Banco Santander ‘Money Plan’

It is not just a tool, but Money Plan has its own application that also works in the Fintonic style, with added information from other banks if we also have accounts outside Santander. It allows establishing savings criteria (similar to ING piggy banks) and managing budgets also taking into account the balances of the rest of the banks in which we have an account.

It is your ideal option if … You are from Banco Santander and you want to budget for certain savings items without many complications. Or if, being from Santander, you need to understand where the money is going.

Not your ideal choice if … You are neither from Banco Santander nor your main objective is to see your breakdown of expenses, but to isolate the money that you think you should save.

Tonic

Fintonic, a fintech Spanish, its purpose is to make you see how you have spent your money and automatically propose certain improvements. For example, changing financial products that cost you money in the form of avoidable commissions, notifying you of upcoming expenses, such as annual car insurance; or proposing cheaper alternatives to products that you have contracted thanks to your buyer of third-party services, including insurance or loans. It is just as fair to say that it has 256-bit encryption and bank-level security certification as it is to say that it accesses your bank information thanks to screen scraping.

They are the ideal option if … You need to clearly see the breakdown of your expenses, even gathering those of different entities, or have automatic reminders of your next payments.

Not your ideal choice if … You already have a strong savings culture and what you need is to segment your savings for your different objectives.

YNAB

YNAB – the acronym for You Need a Budget, ‘You need a budget’— it is not an app or a website. Or at least, It is not only an app or a web. It is a method that is based on the app and the web that its founders have created, but that can really be applied with any accounting tool, digital or not, even doing numbers on paper. In any case, it starts from the premise that all our money, down to the last cent, must have a function to which it is destined; and all our future expenses must be foreseen, our anticipation capacity being the only limit.

For example, not only do you prorate the cost of paying for car insurance monthly within a year (to save that specific amount), but we can even estimate a five-year lifespan for our computer or eight years for our television, and go saving each month for when it’s time to renew.

It is your ideal option if … your biggest problem is in the unforeseen expenses or in the expenses that, although predictable, are not monthly, but semi-annual, annual, or those that are due to “important” purchases, which do not fit within the usual monthly expense.

Not your ideal choice if … Your culture of saving is extraordinarily strong and you are not really spending a single euro in a superfluous way, but you are reducing or eliminating any expenses up to unusual limits. Or if you don’t know English, since it is the only language on the platform.

Moneywiz

MoneyWiz is a website and an app in which we can write down absolutely all our expenses and import the information of our bank movements – by hand, without constant synchronization in the background, for better or for worse. It serves for those who simply they need to have even the smallest expense written down and based on all that information they make their decisions.

It is your ideal option if … you handle a lot of cash, which leaves less information than bank card movements; or you already save and you just need to keep the spending level at bay.

Not your ideal choice if … You already know perfectly well what you spend the money on, but you don’t know where to start reducing it.

Goin

Goin is a virtual piggy bank in which we deposit our money based on various parameters that we can adjust, in some cases also in an automated way. For example, we can allocate 10% of our salary automatically to this savings account, or round the expense in purchases so that the amount that remains until reaching a round number is also automatically entered as savings. The money is stored in a BBVA omnibus account owned by Goin. The idea is to save through a kind of life hacks.

It is your ideal option if … you are unable to actively save and you need automations and background processes to save part of your money.

Not your ideal choice if … You have a great culture of saving and what you need is to understand your expenses to optimize them.

Spendee

How about a platform that groups your finances and allows you to connect it with your banks to create budgets and meet savings goals? That is what Spendee proposes, which has a fairly simple and clear interface, and connects with many Spanish banking entities, although not all. Take a look at their compatible list before deciding anything.

It is your ideal option if … your bank does not have a good tool for grouping expenses or setting budgets and savings items.

Not your ideal choice if … you know how you spend your money and what you need is a method of saving in the background.

Bobby

Bobby: a simple and visual way to keep track of our subscriptions (ugh) to know where we are subscribed, since when, on what day the fee will be charged, etc. Very good design. For iOS (the Android version was discontinued).

It is your ideal option if … your problem is that you cannot resist this era of subscriptions for anything, and you only realize the magnitude of the problem when you see that on the 12th you have run to zero.

Not your ideal choice if … you have problems beyond managing subscriptions.