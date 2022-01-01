Hail in different parts of the city

Juarez City.- In addition to the strong winds, this day hail was recorded in some areas of the city, such as Avenida Tecnológico and Juan Kepler, according to reports from El Diario.

The director of Civil Protection, Roberto Briones Mota, said that winds of 55 to 60 kilometers per hour are expected for this afternoon, with gusts of up to 85 kilometers per hour.

The maximum temperature is expected at 14 degrees Celsius, and at night minus three degrees Celsius, according to The Weather Channel.

The official recommended extreme precautions with the use of heating devices.

He indicated that before turning on the heater or heating it should be cleaned, in addition to the appliances being checked by a specialized technician.

He recommended not to install water heaters inside the bathrooms, as this can cause monoxide poisoning when the room is hermetically closed.

Nor should improvised cooktops or jars with firewood be introduced into the home, since in addition to carbon monoxide, there is the danger of a fire because sparks can jump to clothing, armchairs, bed or flammable products that are nearby.

Briones recommended avoiding sleeping with the heater on, and while it is working, leave a window open at least 15 centimeters so that there is good air circulation.