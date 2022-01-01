Haiti’s “joumou soup”, a historical dish with a taste of freedom

Combining meat, vegetables, pasta and the giraumon squash, from which it takes its name, the “joumou soup”, formerly prohibited to slaves, is savored every year on January 1 by Haitians, for whom it symbolizes the independence of their country. .

This soup, which has just been listed as a World Heritage Site, was for a long time synonymous with oppression on the Caribbean island: the many slaves, who cultivated the pumpkin essential for its preparation, were deprived of it and its tasting was reserved for French plantation owners.

But on January 1, 1804, when the first black republic was born, Marie-Claire Heureuse Félicité, wife of the first Haitian leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines, decided to serve this dish in quantity.

Cooking that soup “was a way of marking these years of deprivation, of oppression and of proclaiming victory against the colonizers,” says Nathalie Cardichon, as she buys all the ingredients to make the national dish at the market.

“This is the weight of this soup,” she adds seriously.

It also represents a moment of reunion for families. Something complicated for many this year.

Unsafety

In 2021, after recording the assassination of its president on July 7 by an armed commando, Haiti suffered a devastating earthquake. Political unrest and poverty have intensified, as have kidnappings, the work of gangs that have become all-powerful.

Insecurity and the inability to use roads guarded by armed gangs are forcing many Haitians to spend the New Year away from their loved ones.

“I have friends at university whose parents do not live in Port-au-Prince and who cannot meet them in the provinces due to the security situation,” explains Stéphanie Smith, a student from the capital. “So I invite you!”

His mother, Rosemène Dorséus, often prepares “joumou soup” for her family, but on every national holiday, she cooks whole pots.

Enough to feed “a score of people”, this 54-year-old Haitian modestly estimates, while her daughter believes that the amounts can be enough for around thirty diners.

“There are eight of us in my family, but unfortunately, in the neighborhood, there are people who cannot afford to make soup, so we think of them,” explains the 27-year-old.

Work in the kitchen begins the day before and, even before dawn on January 1, the women of the family are busy around the stove.

Rosemène Dorséus recalls the days when, when children were young, she and her husband would prepare soup together. “Now that my daughters are older, they are the ones who help me,” he says.

“Tradition of our ancestors”

The soup with a rich history has just obtained international recognition, being elevated to the rank of intangible heritage of humanity by UNESCO.

“Haiti’s struggle and its voice have been invisible and today it is a way of recording it”, considers Dominique Dupuy, Haitian Ambassador to UNESCO, who recalls Haiti’s “such fundamental and crucial role in the history of humanity” , the first country to abolish slavery.

The consecration of the “joumou soup” constitutes, according to her, a “just historical rectification”.

His delegation made every effort to achieve its inclusion in the registry, requesting an acceleration of the processing of the file in August. On December 16, he finally got a perfect grade.

Since 2021 has been an “exceptionally painful year,” she said that the inhabitants needed “mechanisms that help us keep our heads up,” says this native of Cap Haitien, a city mourned on December 14 by the explosion of a tanker that cost the lives of 90 people.

In Haiti, cooking “joumou soup”, a custom that dates back more than two centuries, is a way to honor your country and its past.

For Nathalie Cardichon, it is a way of inviting the world to “discover the history of Haiti”, and a way of showing “how much we are a proud people, that we appropriate and perpetuate the tradition of our ancestors.”