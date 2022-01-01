He cheats her? This is how Salma Hayek reacted when she discovered the message from another woman on her husband’s cell phone

Salma Hayek and François Pinault are one of the most united couples in the artistic world, almost more than 15 years after meeting when the actress was invited to inaugurate the Grassi Palace in Venice, Italy.

However, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, The Mexican confessed a moment that she went through, which involves her husband, since he thought he had been unfaithful.

“A few days ago, I was texting with someone, I see his phone and there is this message: ‘Hi, I’m Elena, if you want to improve your English you have to practice, do you want to practice now?’ Jimmy, I’m Mexican, you know, that’s not nothing good, “recounted the movie star.

Before the fact, Hayek was upset, but preferred not to say anything because “the woman was the one who had looked for him and not him.” After a couple of hours, when the family was eating, he didn’t hold back any more and decided to clarify the issue once and for all, so he asked her: “Who is Elena?”

According to the Mexican, François was confused Since she did not know who she was talking about, she had to explain who she was referring to, and immediately Pinault replied: “You mean Elsa? It’s an application like Siri”.

This anecdote caused the laughter of the public, reason why Hayek made a recommendation: “Her name is Elsa, but do not download it because her English still has a strong accent, so Elsa does not work.”

It should be noted that languages ​​are very important in the Salma Hayek house, because both she and her husband have different nationalities and speak different languages ​​and want to improve their pronunciation in English.

