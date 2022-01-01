He is Mexican, Martino does not even peel him and he would go to play for Bruges in Belgium

Martino despised him and would come to Brujas

December 30, 2021 · 4:33 PM

Mauricio Cuevas is one of the many players who have dual citizenship and are eligible to represent Mexico, currently plays for him LA Galaxy of the MLS And his career could take an unexpected turn at just 18 years old.

Mauricio Cuevas, the Mexican-American jewel that will go to Brujas

The Mexican American soccer player born in Los Angeles California you could continue your professional career in the Old continent, since according to the Belgian media Het Laatste Nieuws, Caves will become a new player of the Club NXT, youth team of Bruges of Belgium.

See more news: They say he loves the party and so Carlos Salcedo spends the end of the year

caves It is valued at 50 thousand euros and thanks to its conditions and the good level shown in the lower LA Galaxy is that it aroused the interest of Bruges of Belgium. Despite his dual nationality, Martino nor the lower ones of Mexico They have knocked on the door of the juvenile.

Until now, the right back has been part of the lower U.S and is likely to choose to represent the team of the Stars and Stripes above Mexico. He measures 1.71 meters, is straight and a year ago he rose in category and joined the group of Galaxy II, where he played 20 games, scored 4 goals and gave 4 assists.

See more news: He only ate sweets according to Martinoli and ended up being a figure in world football