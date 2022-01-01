He went crazy! Dembelé’s last request to Barca

It came as a promise and it would go out the back door

December 31, 2021 · 4:21 PM

The novel between Ousmane Dembelé and FC Barcelona continues in its culminating stage. Since the attacker signed for Blaugranas, the controversies have not been lacking. Injuries, indiscipline actions, fines, among other things, have been the common denominator in this relationship.

One of the latest events in this tragicomedy is the renewal of the Frenchman, who ends his contract next June and has not yet reached an agreement with the Catalans, who do not have much room for maneuver to negotiate due to the strong restrictions of the Financial Fair Play and debt of more than 1,500 million euros.

According to TV3 in Catalonia, Barcelona would be thinking of sending Ousmane to the stands for the remainder of the season because the club would be fed up with his requests, and that is because Moussa Sissoko demands 45 million euros of transfer bonus, distributed in 15 million for him and 30 for the footballer.

That, just for renewing after having accumulated more than 100 low games with Barça in his four and a half seasons at culé. The excesses don’t stop there. TV3 reported that the world champion in 2018 has asked for 30 million euros per season. In this situation, and verifying that the renewal is impossible (in Italy they see behind a possible agreement with Juventus).

The player’s relationship with the fans does not support him either. The Barca fans repudiate the player’s behavior and the “little involvement”, they have made it known in the different matches after the games when the players leave the parking lot of the stadium or the sports city.

But the one who is in question in this matter is Xavi, who said that he did not contemplate seeing Dembélé in the stands and, in fact, discarded the idea, and even spoke of the stain it would pose for the institution. “If a player has a contract, he must play. We are going to be positive and think that he will renew. I prefer to think about that. If he has a contract, he has to play. Also in the image of the club itself. I do not contemplate that option. Players with a contract have to play”.