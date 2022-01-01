Héctor Herrera adds interested clubs and moves away from Atlético de Madrid

Héctor Herrera seeks to leave Atlético de Madrid after not having enough minutes on the field of play.

December 31, 2021 · 17:18 hs

The lack of competitive rhythm with the Atlético de Madrid shirt forced Héctor Herrera to re-analyze his options to leave the Spanish entity and continue his football career away from Diego Simeone’s neglect.

So far this season, the Fox It was present in only nine matches for this edition of La Liga Santander, in addition to being present in two of the matches for the Group Stage of the Champions League.

However, for the Mexican star, the offers from the various clubs are close to appearing and rumors link him with leagues from different parts of the world that are interested in hiring the former Pachuca.

On the one hand, Roma continues on its way to satisfy the wishes of José Mourinho to prioritize the squad with the services of the former FC Porto player. In addition, the possibility of remaining linked to high competition seduces Herrera.

On the other hand, rumors link the Mexican national team midfielder with a possible arrival in MLS with a succulent contract to return to the American continent to continue his career.

Finally, the M League reappears on Héctor Herrera’s horizon, this time by teams of great economic wealth such as Rayados de Monterrey who seek to reinforce their squad with players with a long history.