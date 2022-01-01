his cousin will publish a book and reveal secrets

2022 is shaping up to be an important one for revelations about the royal family. Why? Because not only will the controversial memoirs of Prince Harry be published, but also now another member of the royalty will add their memories to the library and this can disturb the tranquility of Queen Elizabeth II, for the secrets that could be revealed.

Is about Edward kent, the monarch’s first cousin, who has just announced that he will publish his memoir. With which he promises to tell the truth behind the scenes of the most famous family in the world.

The 86-year-old man remained close to the monarch his entire life. She was at her baptism in the private chapel of Buckingham Palace as a child and, eight decades later, he was by her side on her first birthday parade alone since the death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh.

Edward’s book is expected to be published in May. It would be a few months before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and before Prince Harry’s autobiography. Many royal fans say the post will be far more exciting than that of the Duke of Sussex, which is scheduled to launch in late 2022.

Secrets of the royal family could be revealed and disturb the tranquility of Queen Elizabeth II

The publicity of the memoirs of Edward Kent assures that he was an invisible witness of the life of the queen. “The Duke has been involved in all royal events throughout his life. After the early death of the queen’s father, she walked in the procession at the king’s funeral in 1952 and paid tribute to her cousin at the coronation in 1953. She was with her when a young man shot in the Trooping the color parade in 1981 and he was the only member of the royal family who was with Elizabeth II to celebrate her official birthday in June 2021 ″.

His memoirs will be based on the conversations the Duke of Kent had with the royal historian and biographer Hugo Vickers, who also wrote the biography of the Queen Mother, among others. According to the publisher, the book will include exclusive never-before-seen images from Edward’s private collection as an amateur photographer.

A royal expert told the site in statements Daily star that the differences between Harry’s memoirs and those of the Duke of Kent, called A royal life, they could not be clearer in the sense that the queen’s cousin is a privileged witness of all the events of his life.

