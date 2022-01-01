Horoscopes for this Saturday, January 1, 2022: Daily prediction of your Zodiac Sign

March 21 to April 19

Aries, you will have to work a little harder to reach your goals this 2022. Avoid pointless discussions with your friends and family, they do not lead to anything good. You will really enjoy the company of your partner and your close friends. Do not listen so much to people’s comments, follow your own intuition in love. Be careful with the excesses with alcohol these days, they can take their toll.

April 20 to May 20

Taurus, you will get extra money that you were waiting for, you will calm down. In love, do not display all your charms at the same time, you will seduce better little by little. It would be good for you to take some vitamins or some restorative for a while, although you feel very good, strong, vital and with a lot of energy, you will be in very good health.

May 21 to June 20

Gemini, you should start saving a little in view of what is coming next. In love, if you have a stable partner, you will pay more attention to him than usual, he will excite you. You will have to spend too much time on your chores and you do not feel like it much on this day. A very interesting person will notice you, pay attention to your surroundings. Take advantage of the beginning of the year once and for all to go on a diet and exercise, no waiting until you pass the Rosca de Reyes.

June 21 to July 22

It is a good time to find something better in the professional field. In love, making a getaway with your partner would feel great, cheer up if you have possibilities. This is a good time to get closer to that person that interests you. It would be very interesting if you tried to moderate the pace and take care of yourself a little, for your health.

July 23 to August 22

You will perceive a very positive change in the way you face daily adversities: you will feel more inclined to make good on your promises, fulfilling what you had previously agreed to. You will feel like you need to make up for lost time. Your love life will soon take a positive turn and you will feel very good in love. If someone causes you a problem, you better ignore it, it is not worth it. You will be unbeatable and you will have a lot of strength, there will be no one to stop you.

August 23 to September 22

Your state of mind does not go through its best moments. Spend more time on your physical well-being to feel better. Professionally, try to escape the rhythm of general activity and work as far as your abilities allow. Harmony with your partner will take you to a special moment in love, enjoy it. You could lose something of value, so be vigilant and don’t get distracted.

September 23 to October 22

Be a little more realistic and you will see how your plans begin to materialize little by little. You will have a great ally to achieve the goals you pursue: a person close to you, who appreciates you much more than you thought yourself. Work tensions cause you a bit of stress, try to calm yourself. You have to channel your excess energy correctly, try exercise.

October 23 to November 21

You should not laugh at everything, there are issues that do not seem relevant to you, but that are decisive for the emotional stability of other people, that can be thrown in your face with the slightest slip. Your energy will be enviable in addition to having good health, and you will spread it to others, you will not stop. It would be very good for you to do some artistic activity to relax.

November 22 to December 21

Trust only your own feelings. Listen carefully to the comments and criticisms of others, but finally decide what your heart points to. There is little chance of being wrong, and your self-esteem will skyrocket. You will be happy, spirited, and eager to go out and do fun things. You are going to experience a personal revolution and you want to change your life. As the days go by you will feel more calm, you will be fine, although it is possible that your body gives a touch of attention to your health, you should take care of yourself more.

December 22 to January 19

You will have to use large doses of patience and seek the complicity of those who can help you, as long as you do not lose your nerves. A new job opportunity could arise and you may be interested. You are well physically and, above all, mentally, keep the peace to continue like this. Act wisely in every way and you won’t have any setbacks. The conquest of that person seems difficult, but in reality, it is not impossible. If you have to do some analysis or a review, everything will go smoothly, do not postpone it, you will stay calm.

January 20 to February 18

Someone close in your daily life can cross the red lines and show you that what he feels for you is more than friendship. Be careful: after the initial surprise, you may be surprised by your own feelings towards that person. You want to have everything ready and that is going to cause you a lot of stress, calm down. It would be favorable for you to spend some time looking inside yourself, you would be encouraged. You will have a lot of vitality and you will do a lot of things effortlessly, thanks to your good health.

February 19 to March 20

Take a break from your busy life and get more rest. Try to sleep more and control your diet, you could have serious health problems, especially related to the digestive system. You will have great health and a lot of energy, make the most of the moment. Keep a positive attitude and you will see how everything, in general, goes much better for you. You are fine, but you could use a review of some habits.

THE SENTENCE OF THE DAY:

A toast to the year that is leaving us and another to the year that is coming, that allows the family to unite with ties of love and peace. Happy 2022!

