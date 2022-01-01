How chip shortages will make mobiles more expensive in 2022

Related news

The year 2021 began dragging the problems of 2020. In addition to a frantic fight in Spain to eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic, whose new omicron variant has made masks mandatory outdoors; at the technological level there was an unprecedented shortage of components. Production slowed down by constant lockdowns was unable to cope with the high demand driven by telecommuting and cryptocurrency mining.

A problem that has been spreading until the end of the year and whose outcome does not seem to be near. In fact, some manufacturers, such as Intel, claim that the crisis will continue for at least two more years. Not being able to easily find a product will be a lesser evil when this shortage of chip-making components translates into the next few months. in rising prices, for example, of mobile phones. Something that will end up happening.

TSMC, the world’s largest processor company, announced in the middle of the year that it was increasing the price of its chips. The decision responded to a supply problem that translated into a 10% increase in the price of advanced processors such as 7 nanometer chips and a 20% increase in their larger chips. A measure that affects a good part of the industry, since titans such as AMD or Apple depend on the technology of this company and, therefore, their products could become more expensive.

Not enough chips

Mobile phones will be more expensive in 2022 and the explanation is simple: there are no chips for everyone. “We are going to suffer a problem related to supply and demand. It is clear that right now, due to many factors, including the pandemic, the number of processors being manufactured are not enough for the high demand there is, “explains Jaume Lahoz, analyst and co-founder of Topes de Gama, to EL ESPAÑOL – Omicrono.

Faced with this situation, some brands have already applied changes to your products to meet demand and keep prices as stable as possible. Xiaomi, for example, launched a new version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite with another chip and under the surname NE. “Instead of stopping producing this device, what we have done is simply change the processor” explained Fabio Arena, product marketing manager of Xiaomi in Spain, in an interview with this newspaper.

Both Xiaomi and realme position EL ESPAÑOL – Omicrono on the new situation of the components and how this crisis will affect the price of the smartphones. The first of them ensures that “the limitations of the global supply chain have an impact on the entire industry, and for 2022 it has yet to be confirmed. Despite this, we are committed to offering quality products at honest prices and we will optimize our strategy to offer the best price for consumers. ”

For his part, Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme for Europe, affirms that the company has obtained “the necessary components” and that this crisis has been different for them. “There is no doubt that the component crisis has affected the entire industry. However, we have grown despite it. Our European market has doubled compared to 2020 and other regions have increased by 30% so, despite everything, we are very happy, “he points out. He even points out that they will continue to bring the planned products” with more innovation and disruption. “

Price increase

Manufacturers prefer for now not to offer any exact data on how much the rise in the price of mobile phones will be. However, “it will depend on the strategy of each brand, since there will be some that can afford reduce your margins a bit to try not to impact so much in the price increase because at the end of the day this crisis is not something for life “, explains Jaume Lahoz, who affirms that inflation and the energy crisis are also two factors that will make smartphones are more expensive.

Little M4 Pro 5G.

Manuel Fernandez Omicrono

The analyst assures that “it is difficult to give figures”, but believes that it will be “a reasonable rise. I am clear that it will be a percentage increase of two figures, but today it is not possible to say how much exactly. “As for how this rise will affect companies, Jaume Lahoz believes that” brands that are self-sufficient have a certain advantage and that each one will suffer it in a different way in depending on the commercial agreements they have “.

In that sense, Lahoz suggests that “In the end, the usual will happen, that the strongest will win. In the sense that it is not the same for a large company to demand chips from hundreds of millions of units, than for a smaller brand that does not have that bargaining power or pressure to be able to supply itself. I think the latter are the ones that are going to suffer the most. ”

Madhav Sheth, on the other hand, affirms that in reality they always look for “offer the best technology at the best price and that is what we will continue to do“. Regarding the evolution that the brand has foreseen with respect to chips and shipments, the idea of ​​the Chinese manufacturer is to” continue doing things as they have been up to now. We have an excellent relationship with all of our partners and we will continue to work hand in hand with them to give our users the best. ”

Expansion brake

The CEO of realme for Europe indicates that the brand would like to expand around the world, “but it is important to ensure that our current markets have your demand satisfied and that they are not compromised by expansion. “Madhav Sheth also confirms that despite having different families of devices,” each with a different strategy and audience, “the company’s commitment is that” all of them have in common a great quality between price and design “.

Realme 8 Pro

Beatriz Donlo Omicrono

Chip shortages could also make it more expensive for companies to bring some new technologies to mobile phones. However, the realme manager points out that the company will always try “bring the best technologies at the best prices“, since his priority is” that it is practical technology that makes life easier for people and being extremely sensitive with the price in each segment “.

Another problem that manufacturers will face in the face of the rise in prices of smartphones in 2022 it is the strategy that they will carry out to make attractive mobiles, even if they are more expensive. In realme they are clear: “our objective is that, whatever the price segment in which we are present, Really be the best option for specifications and price. It seems to us that innovation is essential and that this, together with design, is what makes products truly attractive. “

