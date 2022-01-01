How Mark Zuckerberg Spends His Fortune

With a fortune valued at 129,000 million dollars, That has risen by $ 25 billion in the last year alone, the tech entrepreneur invests his fortune in real estate, one of his few passions, in addition to early childhood education and medical research.

Most of Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune comes from a 13% stake in Facebook, a company now called Meta. Since he lives off the stock, his salary in the company is merely token, one dollar.

The profile of the entrepreneur

Zuckerberg is 36 years old, he is one of the wealthiest men in the technology sector. He studied at Harvard, although he did not finish his studies. He married Priscilla Chan and they have two young daughters. He is very jealous of his privacy and does not usually share anything in his private life.

What do you invest in

In real estate. He bought a 1,000-square-foot home in Palo Alto for $ 7 million. Later, he began purchasing the properties surrounding his home and spent more than $ 30 million to purchase four houses to rebuild.

In addition, he has another home in La Misión de San Francisco, where he invested more than a million dollars in renovating the property. In 2014, it acquired two properties in the island of Kaua’i: the Kahu’aina Plantation, a former sugar cane plantation, and Pila’a Beach, an almost two hectare property with a white sand beach in Hawaii. In the last year, it has invested 53 million dollars in other properties on the island, in addition to acquiring land worth 17 million dollars.

Together with his wife, the pediatrician Priscilla Chan, have created a limited liability company called Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), which manages and diversifies Zuckerberg’s income. CZI announced the first investment by $ 24 million in Andela, a startup that aims to train 100,000 software developers in Africa in 10 years.

Zuckerberg is also a shareholder in the Irish Intercom, along with Sheryl Sandberg and Jack Dorsey, who have invested 30 million euros. Another project is Asana, a startup founded by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz. In the company Vicarius Its mission is to build the next generation of artificial intelligence algorithms.

Zuckerberg’s cars

He has driven an Acura TSX, a Honda Fit, a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, and the most expensive, an Italian Pagani Huayra that currently sells for more than a million dollars.