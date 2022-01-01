How to declare a digital heir on your Apple account

Technology has brought with it new ways not only to buy but also to store and save our multimedia files, movies or music, among other things. That we acquire through digital services. But, what happens to all our possessions when we go missing. We will tell you how Apple has solved this issue.

Apple Digital Legacy

One of the things we don’t usually think about is what happens to our digital data when we pass away. Something that until now technology companies had not taken into account, but that is already beginning to gain relevance for everything they represent. That is why Apple has wanted to resolve this issue and with the latest of its updates we can now designate the people who will have access to our account when the time comes.





Appointing digital representatives at Apple

If someone includes us as heirs to their Apple account, we must take into account what we can and cannot access. Since being designated for a certain purpose, it does not give us access to its subscription services, which are acquired through the iApple identification. They will also not have access to payment information or your passwords. To the question, do we have access if we are designated as digital heirs? The answer is very simple. We will only have access to the backup copies of the devices, photos, messages, notes, files and downloaded applications. Although other options could be added such as having access to the email or the password of the Apple identifier. Designate those we want to be our digital heirs It is very simple and we can do it easily from our iPhone, for this we must check that it is updated with the latest version, iOS 15 and follow the following steps:

First, we must access the phone settings. Once we access these, click on your Apple ID name to display the options.

Among those available we find “Passwords and security”

Within this section we find the option “Digital representative”

Next, click on the name of the person you want to designate.

By last, “Request Access From now on we must follow the instructions of the assistant.

From now on we must follow the instructions of the assistant. In order to be included as a digital representative, you must meet a series of conditions, including: be over 13 years old and be part of your contacts. But you don’t need a manufacturer’s device or user ID. In addition, you can choose multiple people as representatives and remove the representatives whenever you want.

The moment our representative can access our legacy, after our death, you will need death certificate and the password that has been provided to you when it was added. Depending on whether or not our representative has a Cupertino device, a physical copy of the access code may be necessary, so it is convenient to send them a PDF or screenshot of the code. But the permission to access our digital legacy is not for an indefinite period, but our digital heirs will only have access for a limited period of time of three years.