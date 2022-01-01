How to prevent Windows 11 from updating without your permission | Lifestyle

Last october Windows 11 arrived officially. The new version of Microsoft’s operating system is now available for testing, and it comes with some very interesting news.

And, if the Redmond-based giant has been dominating the market for years, it is for a reason: Windows works really well. It is true that some versions of this operating system limped in one way or another, but the fact is that almost everyone uses Windows on their desktops and laptops.

But, it is also true that the big W is not without its problems. And one of the biggest headaches has to do with windows updates. For example, Windows 11 is expected to receive its first major update in summer 2022.

How to prevent Windows 11 from updating without your permission

Here are two factors to consider. On the one hand, the danger of being one of the first to update. There are many times when an update generates more problems than solutions, and you have to wait until the corresponding patch is released to solve the new bug that the update has generated.

And here, the only viable solution is to wait a few days, or better a few weeks, to see that it is a stable update. Not to mention the ability of Windows 11, and any previous version, to do the update at the worst time.

Yes, we are talking about that situation in which you turn on your computer to work and discover that Windows is updating, so you will not be able to do anything until the process is finished. It is true that you can press the shutdown button on your computer to cancel the entire process, but the system can be damaged and it is not worth it. However, If you pause the automatic updates, or the programs to take place at a time when it will not interrupt you, it is a value to take into account.

Luckily, the process to configure this section is available to everyone. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Open Windows Settings.

Click on Windows Update.

Check the option to pause updates and select the time you want to pause them.

You can also go to Advanced Options and in the Active hours section select the hours at which you do not want your computer to restart so that Windows 11 is updated. A very simple and practical trick, so do not hesitate when using it.