“I wish I had existed in her times to make her happy all the pin% $ # che life”: Canelo Álvarez confesses his love for Lucero on stage

The boxer gave a knockout even to Mijares himself, who was singing with the beautiful Mexican.

Like something out of a soap opera, this was the declaration of love that the boxer Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez made to the Mexican singer and actress Lucero.

Despite the circumstances in which everything was said, his statements perplexed everyone, because not only because the boxer is married but because he released a tremendous confession before the astonished gaze of the singer’s ex-husband, Manuel Mijares.

The impressive scene was captured by the cameras of those attending a concert offered by Lucero and Mijares; unsurprisingly, it quickly went viral.

As a preamble to release a tremendous bomb on stage, the boxer said to Manuel “with all due respect, but I’m very sorry”, causing a very comical reaction in the singer who made gestures to understand that he did not want to interfere.

Immediately afterwards, “El Canelo” hugged Lucero tightly and ended by saying “I wish I had existed in her time to make her happy all the life.”

Upon hearing his confession, the audience exploded with joy, while Lucero visibly nervous added: “It could be his mother.

Finally, the show continued, which was held in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and with which it closed with a flourish that the boxer gave more than 5,000 toys to low-income children.

According to international media, “El Canelo” also said “I’m from Lucero, you bastards. I would have fallen in love with her and stayed with her for a lifetime. Unfortunately, I am not from the times of Lucero; but, with all due respect, I would have loved it. “

