If he won 4 million dollars in America, the salary that Guillermo Ochoa would have in MLS

The salary that Guillermo Ochoa would earn in MLS

January 01, 2022 11:07 a.m.

The Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa this 2022 ends his contract with America and has not sat down to negotiate his renewal, something that worries the Azulcrema fans who hope to have the goalkeeper for a long period more.

Offers are not lacking for the Mexican goalkeeper, but without a doubt the most attractive from an economic point of view would be in the MLS. After the passage of Jorge Campos through the North American league, Guillermo Ochoa would be the most important event in terms of goal.

More news from América: Guillermo Ochoa’s new destination now that he does not want to renew with América

Charlotte, LAFC and Austin FC, would be teams that have shown their interest at the time, but they understand that the only way to convince the Mexican goalkeeper is with an onerous salary.

How much can you offer Guillermo Ochoa in MLS?

Currently, Guillermo Ochoa receives 4.5 million dollars in America, where most of his salary comes from commercial sponsors, to reach the MLS, Paco Memo could even double that figure without problems, since his image alone is sells. The sale of shirts and tickets would be a relevant factor for the team that takes Ochoa.

More news from America: The salary that Emilio Azcárraga gives Carlos Vela so that he reaches America