‘I’m going to make an effort to be in the Mexican National Team’

Rubens Sambueza stated that he intends to maintain a good football level in order to be considered for the Mexican team.

The new reinforcement of Athletic of San Luis has been one of the most regular players in the MX League In recent years, and despite her 37 years, the delusion to arrive at tricolor combined it will be intact until ‘hang the booties’.

“Until the day I have to hang up my boots, I will continue dreaming, striving to get what you want. I’m going to do my best to be in the Mexican team and because I think that by trying I can have a chance, “he mentioned on ESPN.

On the other hand, Sambueza assured that so far he has not contemplated his retirement from the professional soccer.

“For now I don’t think about it, you never know. It depends on many factors. Today I try to enjoy, to the teammates with whom I train every day. Honestly, I would not like it to happen, and if so, let it be in the best way, “he added.

The player naturalized mexican He mentioned that ‘If the youngsters don’t put pressure on me, I’m going to play until I get tired.’

“Sometimes I laugh because I jokingly told the youngest of the teams that I have been in: ‘If you don’t put pressure on me, I’m going to play until I get tired and want to retire. If they don’t put pressure on me, this old man is going to continue playing, “he said.

