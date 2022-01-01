Jaime Echenique: The emotional cry of the first Colombian in the NBA: “It is worth dreaming” | sports

Jaime Echenique debuted this Thursday with the Washington wizards and in this way he made history by becoming the first Colombian to play in the NBA. The 24-year-old center played 3 minutes in the Wizards’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers (110-93).

“It has been an incredible day“A very emotional and tearful Echenique summed up at the press conference after the meeting.” just happy for me for my family, for my country and for the people who believed in me, “he added.

The young man was very grateful for the opportunity the Wizards have given him, he stressed that wants to enjoy and seize the moment, and said that all obstacles you have faced they stay in nothing for days like the one they have lived today.

Jaime Echenique made history! The first Colombian to debut in the NBA. He had his first standing ovation in a defense to Tacko Fall. He played 3:04 and had no points in Washington’s 110-93 win. pic.twitter.com/n5S895x8dl – Isolation (@isolation_nba) December 31, 2021

“Through my mind right now just keep working, keep exploiting my abilities, keep believing in me. This is neither the end nor the beginning: this is the continuation of all the work I have done throughout my career“, he explained. The player also wanted to send a message to Colombia and Latin America just before breaking down crying again: “Yes, it is worth dreaming.”

Echenique lived a day of very intense emotions since the Washington franchise He called him this morning and announced his signing with a contract of ten days just hours before tonight’s game against the Cavaliers.

Before the numerous cases of coronavirus that are happening in the NBA in recent weeks, every team in the league is turning to short-term contracts to make up for those casualties.

It may interest you

In any case, this extraordinary situation in the NBA has allowed Echenique to have made history for Colombia by making his debut in the world’s top basketball competition.

The player of Barranquilla played the last Summer League (NBA summer league) with the Wizards, who eventually sent him to their development league affiliate team G League, the Capital City Go-Go.

As part of that team, Echenique has played 14 games in the G League in which it has averaged 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, some numbers that have allowed him to make the leap to the NBA.

Echenique was trained in the United States (Trinity Valley Community College in Texas and Wichita State in Kansas) before making his debut in professional basketball in 2020 with the Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket from Spain, where he played 18 games in which he got 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per encounter.