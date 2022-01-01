Jennifer Lawrence revealed her nightmare in “Don’t Look Up”

“Don’t Look Up” has become one of the most watched movies of the month on the Netflix streaming platform. At least in Colombia, the film by director Adam McKay has positioned itself within the ‘top 10’ since its premiere, just a couple of weeks ago.

And, in addition to political criticism and the apocalyptic plot, the film has a cast of Hollywood superstars who carry a few Oscars and Golden Globes behind their backs. Among them are Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep and Johan Streep.

However, not everything that revolves around production is “rosy.”

At a press conference, Jennifer Lawrence gave some statements that drew the attention of the public and her co-stars. They, although they already knew about the situation, did not expect the 31-year-old actress to disclose it.

Worst day of his life

The artist, who in the film plays the astronomer ‘Kate Dibiasky’, said that the first day of recording she went through the worst moments of her life.

While he said it in a metaphorical way, he explained the embarrassment he felt when director McKay asked him to memorize a part of the song “Aint Nuthing da F ‘With”, by the Hip Hop group Wu Tang Clan, to rap in front of all the set.

“Something happened with the coronavirus, so that ended up being my first scene,” Lawrence explained at a press conference.

“It was creepy. I didn’t know anyone and I had to rap like the Wu-Tang Clan. It was awful. And then what appears in the movie is like, I don’t know, five seconds. I wish I had known earlier, “he added.

At that precise moment McKay burst in to emphasize that “he had done a good job.”

Lawrence, with a sarcastic tone, replied: “(the director) still remembers all the words (…) he is still rapping the song.” The actress, known for her starring role in “The Hunger Games,” said she would probably do well in rap.

As if that were not enough, the artist also assured that in the first days of recording she lost a tooth. That was already a superlative inconvenience, but things got worse: she was only able to go to the dentist when the entire movie was finished.

“Well, I lost a tooth at the beginning of the shoot (..) And I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the film, so I had to shoot most of it without the tooth. That was my personal challenge, ”he told the agency ‘AP’.

These statements went viral on social networks. Some Internet users gave the actress ‘a boost’, stating that behind each film there are some setbacks. These generally go unnoticed by the viewer, but they become an important part of the ‘story’ of the film.

‘Don’t Look Up’ tells the story of astronomers who have come unless they make a brilliant discovery: they detect a meteorite that is about to collide with Earth. The end of the world, then, acquires political, journalistic and social overtones.

The world may basically end before it explodes.