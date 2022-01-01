Jesús Sánchez’s confession about the title of Atlas

Per se, the Chivas of Guadalajara they always have the pressure to be champion. But the title obtained by Atlas after 70 years, to this particular group led by Marcelo Míchel Leaño, generates an additional obligation for the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, to be the ones who should celebrate soon in the city. In this regard, he referred Jesus Sanchez.

“They had a good tournament. It would be false of me to say that I am happy. I want this team to always be in the foreground. We are going to focus on reversing the situation and showing that we are better. “, launched the Chapo in a talk with the newspaper RECORD, following the consecration of the Foxes at Scream Mexico A21.

In addition, Jesus Sanchez In the interview given, he revealed how they assimilated the Atlas championship inside the campus of the Chivas of Guadalajara: “It commits us and demands more to do things well. We know that we have not been well in the last tournaments and it is a good opportunity to achieve what we set out to do ”.

On the other hand, he provided more details of his relationship with the coach of the men’s main squad of the Sacred Flock and of his little participation in his scheme, since he assumed post process of Victor Vucetich: “I know that football is sometimes something you like. I don’t take anything personal. I try to do my best every day, whether I play or not. We have talked “.

In the same sense, and to close the contact, the rojiblanco side on Marcelo Míchel Leaño and his goal in the beginning of 2022, he added: “I know that these are situations that are merely soccer, it is nothing personal, situations that he sees as profitable for the team. I’m going to fight to have more minutes ”.